1,600 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after buying an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI opened at $177.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

