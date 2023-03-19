1,920 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

