1,920 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 8.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.33. The stock has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

