23,232 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. ASML makes up about 2.6% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 0.5 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $633.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

