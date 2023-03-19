360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.30. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 63,172 shares changing hands.
360 DigiTech Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.40.
360 DigiTech Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
