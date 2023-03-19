4,553 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 87.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 67.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 168,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

