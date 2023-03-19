4,720 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of SSNC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

