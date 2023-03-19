4,904 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

