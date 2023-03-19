4,992 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mondelez International Price Performance
MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
