5,888 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,415,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after buying an additional 295,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

