7,744 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.