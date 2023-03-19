AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.22 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

About AC Immune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AC Immune by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

