AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AC Immune Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.22 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AC Immune (ACIU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.