Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.31 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

