ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 531,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 884,448 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $25.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.