ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 531,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 884,448 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $25.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
