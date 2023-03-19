Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.30 on Friday. Acme United has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Acme United by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 545,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

