Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acme United Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.30 on Friday. Acme United has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acme United
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
