Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AE stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

