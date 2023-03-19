Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of AE stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
