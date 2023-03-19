adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, February 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

FRA:ADS opened at €141.04 ($151.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €145.69 and a 200-day moving average of €131.87. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.