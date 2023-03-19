Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.
