Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

