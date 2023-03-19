Aimia (TSE:AIM) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Trading Down 4.4 %

Aimia stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 83.58. Aimia has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$276.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.