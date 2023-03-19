Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s previous close.
Aimia Price Performance
Aimia stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.59.
Aimia Company Profile
