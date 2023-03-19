Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s previous close.

Aimia Price Performance

Aimia stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.59.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.