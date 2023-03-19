Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $1.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

