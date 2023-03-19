Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

