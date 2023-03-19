Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
