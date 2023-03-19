Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. 4,033,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,422,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,776,000 after buying an additional 334,176 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

