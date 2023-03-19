Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

