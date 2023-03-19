Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Trading 3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.90. 909,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,228,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after acquiring an additional 309,305 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

