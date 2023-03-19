Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $82.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.22, but opened at $84.00. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 3,689,877 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

