Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $82.22

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.22, but opened at $84.00. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 3,689,877 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.