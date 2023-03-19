Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANCTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANCTF opened at $44.85 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

