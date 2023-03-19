Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allbirds by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allbirds by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

