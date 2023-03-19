Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

APH stock opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.76) on Friday. Alliance Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.89.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

