Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Tau Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 991 3591 7792 180 2.57

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 488.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.98%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,305.72% -152.64% -26.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.62 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $57.96 million -2.94

Alpha Tau Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical rivals beat Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

