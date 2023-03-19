Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.