Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $88.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $61.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

