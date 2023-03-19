Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $185,977.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50.
Ambarella Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
