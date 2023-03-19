American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

AAL opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

