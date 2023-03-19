American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $110.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth $185,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

