American Trust Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,081.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

