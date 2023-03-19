American Trust Has $174,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,693,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

