American Trust Sells 10,972 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 273,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 238,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

