Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 294.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Americas Silver Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americas Silver (USAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.