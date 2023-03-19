Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 294.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,784,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.