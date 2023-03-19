Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

