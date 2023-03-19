Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 26.7 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

