Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
Amyris Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
