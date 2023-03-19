Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

About Amyris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.