Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$47.13

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$34.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$26.15 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,436.23. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

