Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target at $23.17

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.