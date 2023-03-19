Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $171.21

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.21.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $140.73 on Thursday. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

