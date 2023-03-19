Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $12.58

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,716,000 after acquiring an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $18,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

