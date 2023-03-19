Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $91.20

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

