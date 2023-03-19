Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $64.36

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.8 %

PCRX opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.