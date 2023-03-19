Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $55.31

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

